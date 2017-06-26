The Trump Administration Could Kill T...

The Trump Administration Could Kill The Rule That Makes Sure You Hear Electric Cars

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration may kill a regulation that ensures often-silent electric and hybrid cars make noise when driving at low speeds, a rule heavily supported by advocates for the disabled-and anyone who's found themselves almost run over by a Prius. NHTSA's proposal responds to an executive order President Donald Trump signed in January, requiring agencies identify areas they can reduce regulation to cut costs associated with enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99 4 hr uobd2 5
vdm ucandas (Jan '14) 4 hr lalaura 9
XTOOL X100 PAD program Grand Cherokee remote ke... 5 hr Xtooleshop 1
News Would you buy a car from Amazon? 6 hr dasiener 2
Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum 10 hr burnett 9
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! Jun 23 uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC