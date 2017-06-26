The Trump Administration Could Kill The Rule That Makes Sure You Hear Electric Cars
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration may kill a regulation that ensures often-silent electric and hybrid cars make noise when driving at low speeds, a rule heavily supported by advocates for the disabled-and anyone who's found themselves almost run over by a Prius. NHTSA's proposal responds to an executive order President Donald Trump signed in January, requiring agencies identify areas they can reduce regulation to cut costs associated with enforcement.
