The States Will Take On Trump Over Vehicle Standards
A group of state attorneys general told President Donald Trump's administration on Friday to expect a "vigorous" legal fight if he rolls back vehicle emissions standards set by his predecessor. The issue dates to January, when former President Barack Obama's administration decided to finalize vehicle emissions standards instead of delaying the rollout, as automakers had hoped.
