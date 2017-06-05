The States Will Take On Trump Over Ve...

The States Will Take On Trump Over Vehicle Standards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

A group of state attorneys general told President Donald Trump's administration on Friday to expect a "vigorous" legal fight if he rolls back vehicle emissions standards set by his predecessor. The issue dates to January, when former President Barack Obama's administration decided to finalize vehicle emissions standards instead of delaying the rollout, as automakers had hoped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16) Thu uobd2 2
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... Wed Jerry523 5
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... Wed Jerry523 5
Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ... Wed Jerry523 2
Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15) Jun 6 uobd2 13
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? Jun 6 diyobd2 4
R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16) Jun 6 uobd2 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,765 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC