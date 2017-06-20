The next stop for the driverless bus is the University of Michigan

With every trial conducted and every test completed, autonomous-vehicle technology is edging its way ever so slowly into everyday use, providing safer rides for passengers and potentially huge rewards for the companies whose technologies eventually go mainstream. While much of the focus is on incorporating driverless technology into cars, many commentators believe that autonomous shuttle buses will become the first widely used form of driverless transport, likely taking passengers along pre-determined routes within closed facilities such as airports, large entertainment venues, and university campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.