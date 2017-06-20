The Honda Accord V6 Is Dead

For the past two or three decades, you had a choice when you bought your midsize sedan: you could go with the four-cylinder and sip gas but be relegated to appalling right-lane submission to faster cars, or you could spend a bit more and get six glorious cylinders and a more premium feeling of thrust. But the V6 engine's heyday is over, and the last victim of this is the Honda Accord .

