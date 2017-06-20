Takata Offers Condolences But No Apologies For Deaths Due To Defective Airbags
"We offer our condolences to the those who lost their lives and to those who suffered injuries," Shigehisa Takada, CEO of Takata, said at the company's last annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D...
|14 hr
|Eobdtool
|1
|New TOYO KEY PRO OBD II Specialized in Toyota A...
|14 hr
|Eobdtool
|1
|UCANDAS VDM2 V3.9 WiFi Automotive Scanner for A...
|14 hr
|Eobdtool
|1
|2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ...
|14 hr
|Eobdtool
|1
|Where to download FNR Key Prog 4-in-1 Software?...
|16 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99
|Tue
|uobd2
|5
|vdm ucandas (Jan '14)
|Tue
|lalaura
|9
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC