Takata Offers Condolences But No Apol...

Takata Offers Condolences But No Apologies For Deaths Due To Defective Airbags

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

"We offer our condolences to the those who lost their lives and to those who suffered injuries," Shigehisa Takada, CEO of Takata, said at the company's last annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D... 14 hr Eobdtool 1
New TOYO KEY PRO OBD II Specialized in Toyota A... 14 hr Eobdtool 1
UCANDAS VDM2 V3.9 WiFi Automotive Scanner for A... 14 hr Eobdtool 1
2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ... 14 hr Eobdtool 1
Where to download FNR Key Prog 4-in-1 Software?... 16 hr Jerry523 1
Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99 Tue uobd2 5
vdm ucandas (Jan '14) Tue lalaura 9
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC