Swift creator leaves Tesla as a compu...

Swift creator leaves Tesla as a computer vision expert joins the company

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

On Tuesday, Tesla's vice president of Autopilot software Chris Lattner announced that he would be leaving Tesla just six months after he joined. Lattner wrote on Twitter : "Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 11 hr uobd2 3
which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD 11 hr jimmyLIN 3
(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi... 12 hr jimmyLIN 2
Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16) 13 hr jimmyLIN 4
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... 13 hr cnautool 6
Can i program Porsche boxter 986 key with VVDI2? 17 hr Ambrosio 1
Launch CReader 419 review 19 hr uobd2 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC