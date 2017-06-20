Swift creator leaves Tesla as a computer vision expert joins the company
On Tuesday, Tesla's vice president of Autopilot software Chris Lattner announced that he would be leaving Tesla just six months after he joined. Lattner wrote on Twitter : "Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all.
