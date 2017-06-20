Superstock Competitor Becomes Second Isle Of Man TT Death This Year
Dutch rider Jochem van den Hoek, 28, died Wednesday morning following a crash on the first lap of the Superstock race at Isle of Man TT, race organizers confirmed in a statement . An average of more than two competitors die each year in the race, and Van den Hoek is the second in 2017 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16)
|5 hr
|uobd2
|2
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|9 hr
|Jerry523
|5
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|9 hr
|Jerry523
|5
|Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ...
|11 hr
|Jerry523
|2
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|Tue
|uobd2
|13
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|Tue
|diyobd2
|4
|R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16)
|Tue
|uobd2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC