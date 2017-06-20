Superstock Competitor Becomes Second ...

Superstock Competitor Becomes Second Isle Of Man TT Death This Year

Dutch rider Jochem van den Hoek, 28, died Wednesday morning following a crash on the first lap of the Superstock race at Isle of Man TT, race organizers confirmed in a statement . An average of more than two competitors die each year in the race, and Van den Hoek is the second in 2017 .

