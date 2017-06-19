Subaru sharpens EyeSight with self-drive functions
Subaru Corp. will roll out an updated version of its EyeSight safety system this summer in Japan to provide limited self-driving capabilities on the highway and during low-speed traffic jams. Marketed under the name Touring Assist, the new camera-based function will be able to automatically steer a car around curves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|glasspilot
|11,772
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|$13K DIY electric car made from recycled parts ...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|OBDSTAR ET108 USB Inspection Camera introduction
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|V4.0.1 Condor XC-Mini software Free on Mega
|Jun 16
|Ambrosio
|1
|(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8...
|Jun 15
|High quality
|2
|Keydiy Mini KD Phone Key Remote Maker
|Jun 14
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC