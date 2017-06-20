Study Says Most Americans Can't Affor...

Study Says Most Americans Can't Afford To Buy A New Car

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

Increased safety, more complex infotainment systems, higher quality materials - they all add to the complexity of modern vehicles, which in turn increases their costs. Nobody asked us whether we wanted all this, but since we continued to buy them, the manufacturers simply assumed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D... Tue Eobdtool 1
New TOYO KEY PRO OBD II Specialized in Toyota A... Tue Eobdtool 1
UCANDAS VDM2 V3.9 WiFi Automotive Scanner for A... Tue Eobdtool 1
2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ... Tue Eobdtool 1
Where to download FNR Key Prog 4-in-1 Software?... Tue Jerry523 1
Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99 Tue uobd2 5
vdm ucandas (Jan '14) Tue lalaura 9
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC