Study implicates Bosch in VW, FCA diesel scandal

18 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

After completing a yearlong study, researchers at the University of California San Diego and Ruhr-Universitat Bochum in Germany allege that supplier giant Bosch created the software that allowed Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to skirt diesel-emission testing and regulations, Bloomberg reports. "We find strong evidence that both defeat devices were created by Bosch and then enabled by Volkswagen and Fiat for their respective vehicles," the study said, citing technical documents.

