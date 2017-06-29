Steph Curry teams up with Infiniti, A...

Steph Curry teams up with Infiniti, Aston Martin Vulcan and more

17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

We've got news of Steph Curry's endorsement deal with Infiniti to serve as the brand's global ambassador as the Japanese luxury brand looks to promote its 2018 Q50 sedan in the States and China, plus we have some eye candy to drool over with the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro hypercar. Those stories, including a review of the 2017 Toyota Yaris iA, news of Porsche's plans of its first-ever all-electric vehicle and more await in this Thursday edition of the Daily Drive-Thru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

