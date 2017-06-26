Sort-of-new Ford Bronco to Co-Star in Rampage With The Rock
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a photo of himself and his co-star Naomi Harris with a silver Ford Bronco concept vehicle recently on Instagram. If it looks familiar, the futuristic Bronco is the concept SUV Ford debuted in 2004.
