Sales slip on weak car, fleet demand
Numbers in this table are calculated by Automotive News based on actual monthly sales reported by the manufacturers and may differ from numbers reported elsewhere. Source: Automotive News Data Center Note: *Estimate **Renault-Nissan acquired controlling interest in Mitsubishi Motors on Oct. 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ...
|4 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|10 hr
|Jerry523
|3
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|8
|2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ...
|Thu
|JAGUAR
|3
|New VVDI KEY TOOL clone Maruti Suzuki remote fl...
|Thu
|Jerry523
|2
|Xtool VAG401 VW/AUDI/SEAT/SKODA Professional Tool
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|May 31
|Jerry523
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC