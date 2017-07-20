Ron Dennis to exit McLaren after 37 y...

Ron Dennis to exit McLaren after 37 years

Racing legend Ron Dennis is selling his stake in McLaren Automotive and McLaren Technology Group and will step down as chairman after 37 years with the racing team and the company. His exit as chairman follows his departure from the post of CEO at McLaren Technology, with Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa taking over the role of chairman of the two arms of the company.

