Robots slow to arrive in dealer service bays
Imagine an oil change in a dealership service lane completed in minutes and needing neither a lift nor a trench. A customer needs new tires? No problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ...
|1 hr
|No Sales
|1
|This Sure Is A Funny Looking Fire Truck
|21 hr
|ghkjljlhj
|1
|GM Problems - Are You Having Problems With Your... (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|don g willows
|392
|Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ...
|Sat
|Jerry523
|1
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|Fri
|Jerry523
|3
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|8
|2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ...
|Thu
|JAGUAR
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC