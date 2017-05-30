Robots slow to arrive in dealer servi...

Robots slow to arrive in dealer service bays

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Imagine an oil change in a dealership service lane completed in minutes and needing neither a lift nor a trench. A customer needs new tires? No problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ... 1 hr No Sales 1
News This Sure Is A Funny Looking Fire Truck 21 hr ghkjljlhj 1
GM Problems - Are You Having Problems With Your... (Aug '08) 23 hr don g willows 392
Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ... Sat Jerry523 1
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... Fri Jerry523 3
Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum Fri Ambrosio 8
News 2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ... Thu JAGUAR 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC