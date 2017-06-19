Ransomware Attack Affecting 3,400 Bus...

Ransomware Attack Affecting 3,400 Businesses Was Responsible For Le Mans Stream Outages

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The official paid live stream of this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans was unusually bad, blacking out for chunks during the race. Fans unhappy with the stream's quality were advised to request refunds, but many were initially denied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! 7 hr uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 7 hr MsAngelo 2
Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1... 11 hr Jerry523 1
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 Thu uobd2 3
which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD Thu jimmyLIN 3
(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi... Thu jimmyLIN 2
Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16) Thu jimmyLIN 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC