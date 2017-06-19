Paint protection film sales mean big profits for service departments
There's a clear way for dealerships to boost service department profits, win customers' loyalty by safeguarding their vehicles from road damage and cut the cost and time of reconditioning trade-ins and processing off-lease vehicles: installing transparent paint protection film. Some dealerships charge as much as $6,000 to apply the polyurethane coating to an entire vehicle, shielding its finish from scratches, scuffs and chips.
