Other Motorsports

Adderly Fong of Hong Kong captured his first Pirelli World Challenge GT Sprint race Saturday at the famed Road America as he fought off a late challenge from veteran Patrick Long in the 50-minute Round 4 Sprint race. Fong, 27, learned the Road America circuit as a teenager while playing the video game on PlayStation, which made it special to win his first PWC GT race at the historic 4-mile road circuit Saturday.

