Headlights are making incremental improvements but continue to lag acceptable standards despite snazzy new technology and sleek design, according to an industry group that has raised awareness about the matter. Only 2 mid-size SUVs offer 'good' headlights, IIHS says Headlights are making incremental improvements but continue to lag acceptable standards despite snazzy new technology and sleek design, according to an industry group that has raised awareness about the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.