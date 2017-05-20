Nothing On God's Green Earth Is Going To Stop Me From Watching This NASCAR Heist Movie
If " Ocean's 11 but rednecks and NASCAR" sounds appealing to you, then you'll be interested to find out that the director of Ocean's 11 is making Logan Lucky , another heist movie but with dumb, slightly offensive southern stereotypes plotting to rob Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca Cola 600. As someone who unapologetically loves the Ocean's trilogy, Daniel Craig, and who lives just ten minutes from Charlotte Motor Speedway, I'm going to be checking out Logan Lucky the night it hits theaters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New VVDI KEY TOOL clone Maruti Suzuki remote fl...
|15 hr
|Jerry523
|2
|Xtool VAG401 VW/AUDI/SEAT/SKODA Professional Tool
|21 hr
|xToolEShop
|1
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|Wed
|Jerry523
|4
|Vocom 88890300 Interface for Volvo Renault UD M...
|Tue
|eobdtool
|1
|Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U...
|Tue
|High quality
|2
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|Tue
|High quality
|7
|(NEW) Do you know ALLSCANNER VXDIAG A3 better t...
|Tue
|EMILY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC