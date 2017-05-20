Nothing On God's Green Earth Is Going...

Nothing On God's Green Earth Is Going To Stop Me From Watching This NASCAR Heist Movie

Read more: Jalopnik

If " Ocean's 11 but rednecks and NASCAR" sounds appealing to you, then you'll be interested to find out that the director of Ocean's 11 is making Logan Lucky , another heist movie but with dumb, slightly offensive southern stereotypes plotting to rob Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca Cola 600. As someone who unapologetically loves the Ocean's trilogy, Daniel Craig, and who lives just ten minutes from Charlotte Motor Speedway, I'm going to be checking out Logan Lucky the night it hits theaters.

Chicago, IL

