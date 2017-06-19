Nation's most popular police car is now an SUV
Nation's most popular police car is now an SUV Ford's Police Interceptor SUV now has more than half of all law enforcement sales Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tGoKAE Keegan, an actor dog playing a K9 police dog, sits next to the 2016 Ford Police Interceptor during the media preview at the Chicago Auto Show Keegan, acting as a K9 police dog, pulls the sheet to unveils the new 2016 Ford Police Interceptor during the media preview at the Chicago Auto Show The front seats of the 2016 Ford Police Interceptor Utility have been designed with the lower bolster removed to better accommodate officers' utility belts.
