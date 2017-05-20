Musk to quit Trump advisory councils ...

Musk to quit Trump advisory councils after Paris accord decision

11 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday he will leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. Trump's decision to pull the U.S. from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change spurned pleas from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

