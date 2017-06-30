Multimatic DSSV shocks are on some of...

Multimatic DSSV shocks are on some of our favorite cars; here's how they work

One thing common to some of our favorite performance vehicles lately, from the Chevy ZR2 pickup truck to the Ford GT supercar , is the shocks - they use Multimatic DSSV damper technology. It was just on the Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE we drove last week.

Chicago, IL

