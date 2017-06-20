Mercedes Manages Impressive Feat Of Catching On Fire While In A Flood
Have you ever screwed something up, and then realized that since you're already boned, you may as well finish the job and just really, really screw things up so it's a total shitshow? I know I have, and I suspect that was the line of thinking in this Mercedes' ECU when it somehow caught on fire in the middle of a damn flood. Good job.
