Max Verstappen blasts performance of Red Bull F1 in 2017, concerned about 2018
Driver Max Verstappen says he is worried not only about Red Bull's performance in Formula 1 this year -- he's uncertain about 2018, too. Verstappen is under contract for next year, but after retiring in Montreal , he insisted 2017 has been "completely crap" so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8...
|1 hr
|High quality
|2
|Keydiy Mini KD Phone Key Remote Maker
|2 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Would you buy a car from Amazon?
|19 hr
|Jeff Gordon
|1
|(Promotion) XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programm...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion) XTOOL EZ500 Full-System Diagnosis
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion)X-100 PAD2 Special Functions Expert ...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC