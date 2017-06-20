Loose wheel eliminates Todd Gilliland...

Loose wheel eliminates Todd Gilliland from debut NASCAR Truck Series race

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Friday wasn't the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut 16-year-old Todd Gilliland wanted but he'll take some lessons from Dover and move onto the next one. The third-generation racer was racing just outside of the top-15 on Lap 116 when a wheel broke loose on his Kyle Busch Motorsports No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GM Problems - Are You Having Problems With Your... (Aug '08) 22 min don g willows 392
Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ... 14 hr Jerry523 1
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... 21 hr Jerry523 3
Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum Fri Ambrosio 8
News 2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ... Thu JAGUAR 3
New VVDI KEY TOOL clone Maruti Suzuki remote fl... Thu Jerry523 2
Xtool VAG401 VW/AUDI/SEAT/SKODA Professional Tool Wed xToolEShop 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,491,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC