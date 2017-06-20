Lexus Shows Off SKYJET Spacecraft for...

Lexus Shows Off SKYJET Spacecraft for This Summer's Valerian

Lexus looks ahead 700 years into the future with the SKYJET spacecraft featured in the upcoming Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets sci-fi movie hitting theaters on July 21. The company released two ads and a featurette that offers fans an in-depth look into the SKYJET. The SKYJET, a single-seat pursuit craft, was created in partnership with the EuropaCorp, a leading European film studio, and will be driven by the film's main character Valerian, played by Dane DeHaan.

