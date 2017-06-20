Lexus Shows Off SKYJET Spacecraft for This Summer's Valerian
Lexus looks ahead 700 years into the future with the SKYJET spacecraft featured in the upcoming Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets sci-fi movie hitting theaters on July 21. The company released two ads and a featurette that offers fans an in-depth look into the SKYJET. The SKYJET, a single-seat pursuit craft, was created in partnership with the EuropaCorp, a leading European film studio, and will be driven by the film's main character Valerian, played by Dane DeHaan.
