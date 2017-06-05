Lamborghini Wants To Put Carbon Fiber In Your Body
Some hardcore automotive fans might get a tattoo of their favorite brand, but true diehards might be able to make Lamborghini part of their body in the future. The Italian supercar maker is expanding its expertise in carbon fiber by launching a study into how to use the lightweight material for prosthetic implants and subcutaneous devices in the medical industry.
