J.R. Todd says there's no way to live up to Scott Kalitta's NHRA legacy

J.R. Todd is reminded of the legacy of his Funny Car every time he's belted into the ferociously fast machine. Todd, 35, is now driving the DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car for Kalitta Motorsports -- made famous by the late Scott Kalitta, son of team owner Connie Kalitta, who was killed in a crash at Englishtown, New Jersey, in 2008.

