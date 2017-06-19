J.R. Todd says there's no way to live up to Scott Kalitta's NHRA legacy
J.R. Todd is reminded of the legacy of his Funny Car every time he's belted into the ferociously fast machine. Todd, 35, is now driving the DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car for Kalitta Motorsports -- made famous by the late Scott Kalitta, son of team owner Connie Kalitta, who was killed in a crash at Englishtown, New Jersey, in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem!
|4 hr
|uobd2
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|4 hr
|MsAngelo
|2
|Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1...
|8 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7
|Thu
|uobd2
|3
|which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|3
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|2
|Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16)
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC