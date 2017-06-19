J.R. Todd says there's no way to live...

J.R. Todd says there's no way to live up to Scott Kalitta's NHRA legacy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

J.R. Todd is reminded of the legacy of his Funny Car every time he's belted into the ferociously fast machine. Todd, 35, is now driving the DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car for Kalitta Motorsports -- made famous by the late Scott Kalitta, son of team owner Connie Kalitta, who was killed in a crash at Englishtown, New Jersey, in 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! 4 hr uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 4 hr MsAngelo 2
Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1... 8 hr Jerry523 1
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 Thu uobd2 3
which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD Thu jimmyLIN 3
(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi... Thu jimmyLIN 2
Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16) Thu jimmyLIN 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC