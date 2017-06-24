I've Saved Up To Buy An Exotic And It...

I've Saved Up To Buy An Exotic And It Needs To Be A V12! What Car Should I Buy?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Dave is a physician who has been working and saving for a very long time to finally fulfill his dream of owning a legit supercar. He isn't too picky except for one key feature: it's got to have a V12 engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16) 17 hr uobd2 2
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... 21 hr Jerry523 5
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... 21 hr Jerry523 5
Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ... 23 hr Jerry523 2
Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15) Jun 6 uobd2 13
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? Jun 6 diyobd2 4
R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16) Jun 6 uobd2 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC