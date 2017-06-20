It Drives Me Crazy When Sales And Marketing People Call Cars 'Units'
Car companies and industry analysts often refer to cars as "units" when discussing things like monthly sales, assembly plant capacities and dealer inventories. It is the most boring, emotionless term ever used to describe automobiles, and I can't stand it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16)
|Sat
|mostafa
|42
|How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16)
|Jun 8
|uobd2
|2
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|Jun 7
|Jerry523
|5
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|Jun 7
|Jerry523
|5
|Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ...
|Jun 7
|Jerry523
|2
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|Jun 6
|uobd2
|13
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|Jun 6
|diyobd2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC