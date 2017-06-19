IndyCar team Andretti Autosport could be moving to Chevrolet for 2018

If the word circling through the Verizon IndyCar Series paddock about one hour before Sunday's Kohler Grand Prix proves to be true, then Andretti Autosport may be leaving Honda for Chevrolet beginning in 2018. Autoweek was told by a rival Honda team owner that the rumor is Andretti Autosport returning to Chevrolet after a four-year absence.

