IndyCar team Andretti Autosport could...

IndyCar team Andretti Autosport could be moving to Chevrolet for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

If the word circling through the Verizon IndyCar Series paddock about one hour before Sunday's Kohler Grand Prix proves to be true, then Andretti Autosport may be leaving Honda for Chevrolet beginning in 2018. Autoweek was told by a rival Honda team owner that the rumor is Andretti Autosport returning to Chevrolet after a four-year absence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! Jun 23 uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1... Jun 22 Jerry523 1
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 Jun 22 uobd2 3
which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD Jun 22 jimmyLIN 3
(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi... Jun 22 jimmyLIN 2
Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16) Jun 22 jimmyLIN 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,239 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC