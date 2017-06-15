Inadvertent air bag deployment triggers recall

Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that it would recall nearly 300,000 minivans in North America to fix air bags that could inadvertently deploy and have been blamed for at least eight injuries. Inadvertent air bag deployment triggers Fiat Chrysler minivan recall Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that it would recall nearly 300,000 minivans in North America to fix air bags that could inadvertently deploy and have been blamed for at least eight injuries.

