Inadvertent air bag deployment triggers recall
Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that it would recall nearly 300,000 minivans in North America to fix air bags that could inadvertently deploy and have been blamed for at least eight injuries. Inadvertent air bag deployment triggers Fiat Chrysler minivan recall Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that it would recall nearly 300,000 minivans in North America to fix air bags that could inadvertently deploy and have been blamed for at least eight injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8...
|14 hr
|High quality
|2
|Keydiy Mini KD Phone Key Remote Maker
|15 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Would you buy a car from Amazon?
|Wed
|Jeff Gordon
|1
|(Promotion) XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programm...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion) XTOOL EZ500 Full-System Diagnosis
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion)X-100 PAD2 Special Functions Expert ...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC