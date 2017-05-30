I Will Never Get Tired Of Watching Th...

I Will Never Get Tired Of Watching This Guy Make Realistic Car Sounds With His Mouth

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

I remember the first time I saw a YouTube video Daniel Jovanov making car sounds on Australia's Got Talent . It was the wackiest, weirdest, coolest talent I'd seen on one of those talent shows-until a chicken played America the Beautiful on a keyboard last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! 5 hr uobd2 4
Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com (Nov '16) 6 hr uobd2 4
VPECKER Easydiag Car Models List (Tested) (Mar '16) 6 hr uobd2 3
Renault CAN Clip V156 and Consult 3 III For Nis... (Apr '16) 6 hr uobd2 3
DAF VCI Lite (V1) Fully Replace DAF VCI 560 DAF... (Aug '16) 6 hr uobd2 4
obdstar x300 dp (Nov '16) 6 hr uobd2 7
FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16) 7 hr uobd2 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC