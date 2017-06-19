I Have No Idea Why So Many People Who Buy Corvettes Never Drive Them
Cars are made to be driven. Now, if you are some ultra-rich collector and you're going to drop a several million on a Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic to keep as a museum piece, that's understandable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem!
|Fri
|uobd2
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|2
|Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1...
|Thu
|Jerry523
|1
|How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7
|Jun 22
|uobd2
|3
|which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|3
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|2
|Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16)
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC