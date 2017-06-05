How Russia's Election Hacking Came To America This Time

Virginia Senator Mark Warner said today that Russian military intelligence attacks against the 2016 U.S. election were far broader than what was reported in The Intercept 's devastating story on Russia's attempts at election-hacking across the United States, a story that detailed cyberattacks on voting machines and election officials themselves. "I don't believe they got into changing actual voting outcomes," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in an interview with USA TODAY .

