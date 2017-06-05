How Russia's Election Hacking Came To...

How Russia's Election Hacking Came To America This Time

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Virginia Senator Mark Warner said today that Russian military intelligence attacks against the 2016 U.S. election were far broader than what was reported in The Intercept 's devastating story on Russia's attempts at election-hacking across the United States, a story that detailed cyberattacks on voting machines and election officials themselves. "I don't believe they got into changing actual voting outcomes," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in an interview with USA TODAY .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15) Tue uobd2 13
What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do? Tue diyobd2 4
R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16) Tue uobd2 3
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! Sun uobd2 4
Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com (Nov '16) Sun uobd2 4
VPECKER Easydiag Car Models List (Tested) (Mar '16) Sun uobd2 3
Renault CAN Clip V156 and Consult 3 III For Nis... (Apr '16) Sun uobd2 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC