How I'm Turning A Salvage Corvette Z06 Into A (Hopefully) Death-Proof Race Car
Last time you saw me, I had just picked up a brand new, salvage-titled Corvette Z06 and had less than three months to turn it into a Pikes Peak Hill Climb contender. I know you are all chomping at the bit to hear about all kinds of engine mods that will make 80 gazillion horsepower, but I have something more crushing to address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ...
|7 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her...
|14 hr
|Jerry523
|3
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|8
|2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ...
|Thu
|JAGUAR
|3
|New VVDI KEY TOOL clone Maruti Suzuki remote fl...
|Thu
|Jerry523
|2
|Xtool VAG401 VW/AUDI/SEAT/SKODA Professional Tool
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d...
|May 31
|Jerry523
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC