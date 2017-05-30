Honda Kept The Civic Si's Power Down ...

Honda Kept The Civic Si's Power Down So The Engine Would Last

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The Honda Civic Si got a turbocharged engine for the 2017 model year, which a lot of us expected to have a horsepower number slightly closer to that of the ridiculous Type R. But it disappointingly had the same HP as the car it replaced , and Honda engineers said there's a reason why the number is what it is. Honda employees told Automotive News the $23,900 starting price was a big part of things, since the company wanted to keep the car affordable and attempted to do so with a 1.5-liter turbo engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded! 16 hr uobd2 4
Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com (Nov '16) 17 hr uobd2 4
VPECKER Easydiag Car Models List (Tested) (Mar '16) 17 hr uobd2 3
Renault CAN Clip V156 and Consult 3 III For Nis... (Apr '16) 17 hr uobd2 3
DAF VCI Lite (V1) Fully Replace DAF VCI 560 DAF... (Aug '16) 17 hr uobd2 4
obdstar x300 dp (Nov '16) 17 hr uobd2 7
FVDI2 (FVDI II) rolls out in obd2express.co.uk (Jul '16) 18 hr uobd2 3
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC