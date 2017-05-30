Honda Kept The Civic Si's Power Down So The Engine Would Last

The Honda Civic Si got a turbocharged engine for the 2017 model year, which a lot of us expected to have a horsepower number slightly closer to that of the ridiculous Type R. But it disappointingly had the same HP as the car it replaced , and Honda engineers said there's a reason why the number is what it is. Honda employees told Automotive News the $23,900 starting price was a big part of things, since the company wanted to keep the car affordable and attempted to do so with a 1.5-liter turbo engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.