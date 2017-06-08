Honda aims for self-driving cars by 2...

Honda aims for self-driving cars by 2025: 'We're usually the best-dressed'

Japanese automaker Honda may be behind its rivals on self-driving cars by several years, but will it matter? "Honda isn't always the first to the party, but we're usually the best dressed!" a spokesman said.

