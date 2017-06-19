Here's 16 Minutes Of The New Alpine A110's Engine Sounding Absolutely Ferocious
Just 1.8 liters, four cylinders and 252 horses don't sound that impressive by modern standards. But when you remember that motor has been massaged by RenaultSport, and that it goes in the reborn Alpine A110 , you know you've got something good going on.
