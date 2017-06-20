Here Is Your Chance To Buy a RWB 964 ...

Here Is Your Chance To Buy a RWB 964 And Piss Off The Porsche Purists

The air-cooled Porsche market is bonkers, with pristine examples going for big money . But if you prefer something with a bit more flair and, well, big ass flares, then this 1991 Carrera 2 Targa by RWB is for you.

