Google's Little Koala Car Is Dead
In the brief history of autonomous cars, Google's self-driving-koala-pod is probably the most recognizable of its kin. Introduced back in 2014, Google named it the Firefly, and on Monday, the tech giant announced the fleet is being retired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eobdtool.co.uk Mid-year Promotion
|3 min
|Eobdtool
|1
|2017 V7.020 KTAG ECU Programming Tool V2.23 KTM...
|24 min
|uobd2
|1
|Which tool to maker key for Fiat grande punto 2007
|28 min
|Ambrosio
|1
|How to use VDI2 Commander Make a working BMW key
|16 hr
|diyobd2
|2
|OP-COM 2012V/ VAUX-COM 120309a Free Download (Oct '15)
|Mon
|lalaura
|33
|Why can't GM,Ford and Chrysler build reliable v... (Dec '06)
|Mon
|Lyon Kunin
|47
|Porsche steering master adapter how to install
|Mon
|lalaura
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC