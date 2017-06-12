Google's Little Koala Car Is Dead

Google's Little Koala Car Is Dead

In the brief history of autonomous cars, Google's self-driving-koala-pod is probably the most recognizable of its kin. Introduced back in 2014, Google named it the Firefly, and on Monday, the tech giant announced the fleet is being retired.

Chicago, IL

