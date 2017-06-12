GM launches new fleet of self-driving Bolt EVs
The all-electric hatchbacks are the first of 130 with self-driving technologies produced at the automaker's Orion Assembly plant near Detroit. "Production of these vehicles began in January, making GM the first, and to this day, the only automotive company to assemble self-driving vehicles in a mass-production facility," GM CEO Mary Barra said during a media event at the plant to celebrate completed production of the cars.
