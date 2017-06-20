Germany will set up new emissions-tes...

Germany will set up new emissions-testing body after VW scandal

18 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Germany will set up a new organization to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after Volkswagen Group's emissions scandal revealed an industrywide pollution problem. The institute will involve consumer organizations, local governments and environmental groups, as well as the auto industry and ministries, to ensure "more transparency and reliability" in vehicle tests, the German transport ministry said on Tuesday.

