Germany will set up new emissions-testing body after VW scandal
Germany will set up a new organization to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after Volkswagen Group's emissions scandal revealed an industrywide pollution problem. The institute will involve consumer organizations, local governments and environmental groups, as well as the auto industry and ministries, to ensure "more transparency and reliability" in vehicle tests, the German transport ministry said on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D...
|25 min
|Eobdtool
|1
|New TOYO KEY PRO OBD II Specialized in Toyota A...
|29 min
|Eobdtool
|1
|UCANDAS VDM2 V3.9 WiFi Automotive Scanner for A...
|37 min
|Eobdtool
|1
|2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ...
|44 min
|Eobdtool
|1
|Where to download FNR Key Prog 4-in-1 Software?...
|3 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99
|21 hr
|uobd2
|5
|vdm ucandas (Jan '14)
|21 hr
|lalaura
|9
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC