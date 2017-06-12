Formula One Team Owner's $1.4 Billion In Fraud Charges Could Get Him Kicked Out Of Britain
While his Formula One team continues to carry the Force India flag, owner Vijay Mallya may get forced back to India soon. Mallya, accused by Indian authorities of fraud and owing $1.4 billion to banks, could face even more charges than he did upon arrest and possible extradition from Britain to India.
