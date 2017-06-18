Ford's new CEO plans action blitz in first 100 days
Ford's new CEO plans action blitz in first 100 days Jim Hackett knows the clock is already ticking on his tenure Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sD2hau We sit down with Jim Hackett, Ford Motor Company's new CEO, to talk about his new position and the company's future. Ford Motor CEO Jim Hackett knows the clock is already ticking on his tenure and intends to make a difference in his first 100 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
|$13K DIY electric car made from recycled parts ...
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
|OBDSTAR ET108 USB Inspection Camera introduction
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Root Exposed
|11,771
|V4.0.1 Condor XC-Mini software Free on Mega
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|1
|(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8...
|Jun 15
|High quality
|2
|Keydiy Mini KD Phone Key Remote Maker
|Jun 14
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC