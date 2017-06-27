Ford tests plug-in hybrid version of ...

Ford tests plug-in hybrid version of Escape crossover

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Ford is once again testing Escape plug-in hybrid vehicles, with plans to sell the model in time for the 2020 model year. Ford Motor Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99 14 hr uobd2 5
vdm ucandas (Jan '14) 14 hr lalaura 9
XTOOL X100 PAD program Grand Cherokee remote ke... 15 hr Xtooleshop 1
News Would you buy a car from Amazon? 16 hr dasiener 2
Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum 20 hr burnett 9
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! Jun 23 uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC