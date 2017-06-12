Ford launches a 'smart mobility' offi...

Ford launches a 'smart mobility' office in London

Ford Motor Co. is opening a new office in London focusing on future mobility solutions for Europe, as the city seeks to cement its place as a tech investment center one year after the Brexit vote.

