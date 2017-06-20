Ford investing $900 million in Kentuc...

Ford investing $900 million in Kentucky plant for SUVs

Read more: USA Today

Ford Motor will invest $900 million in Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant to build the revamped Expedition and Lincoln Expedition SUV, a move that is expected to secure 1,000 jobs. The announcement, coming on the same day that Ford said it will shift production of its Focus compact car to China, gave officials a chance to trumpet their investment in American automaking operations.

Chicago, IL

