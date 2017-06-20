Ford investing $900 million in Kentucky plant for SUVs
Ford investing $900 million in Kentucky plant for SUVs Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant will build the new Expedition and Lincoln Expedition Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sNly9h LOUISVILLE -- Ford Motor will invest $900 million in Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant to build the revamped Expedition and Lincoln Expedition SUV, a move that is expected to secure 1,000 jobs. The announcement, coming on the same day that Ford said it will shift production of its Focus compact car to China, gave officials a chance to trumpet their investment in American automaking operations.
