First Drive: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport

While it technically means "to the tooth" in Italian, this property of perfect pasta is achieved by draining and straining a minute or so before the pasta would otherwise be finished cooking, resulting in a firm bite and a heartier dish. If this sounds to the un-seasoned chef like an easy way to undercook pasta on a regular basis, don't be wary: the residual heat from the boiling process and any additional cooking in a separately prepared sauce will achieve that perfect consistency that you'll find in your favorite Italian restauranta unless that restaurant happens to be Olive Garden, in which case, come see me in my office and we'll have a chat.

