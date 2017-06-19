First Drive: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio ...

First Drive: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

While it technically means "to the tooth" in Italian, this property of perfect pasta is achieved by draining and straining a minute or so before the pasta would otherwise be finished cooking, resulting in a firm bite and a heartier dish. If this sounds to the un-seasoned chef like an easy way to undercook pasta on a regular basis, don't be wary: the residual heat from the boiling process and any additional cooking in a separately prepared sauce will achieve that perfect consistency that you'll find in your favorite Italian restauranta unless that restaurant happens to be Olive Garden, in which case, come see me in my office and we'll have a chat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! 10 hr uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 10 hr MsAngelo 2
Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1... 14 hr Jerry523 1
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 Thu uobd2 3
which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD Thu jimmyLIN 3
(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi... Thu jimmyLIN 2
Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16) Thu jimmyLIN 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC